JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Rising water levels have some residents of Alaska’s capital city on edge, following the release of water from a glacially dammed lake.

Jessica Voveris is meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. She says water levels are expected to crest at just below 12 feet late Thursday. Once the waters crest, she says they should begin to fall fairly quickly.

The City and Borough of Juneau says that at 10.9 feet, one street near the Mendenhall River will become impassable and some homes could be flooded.

On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service said it had evacuated a campground and advised people to stay away from the West Glacier and Nugget Falls trails.

Nugget Falls, which tumbles down toward Mendenhall Lake, is a popular destination for cruise ship passengers.

The post Glacial dam outburst creates flooding concern in Juneau appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.