Gov. Walker Signs Operating Budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a state operating budget into law, making no vetoes. Savings are used to fill a $2.5-billion deficit, which Walker’s office says will leave $2 billion in the constitutional budget reserve account. Walker wanted to avoid a continued draw-down of savings. But lawmakers, during an extended regular session and a special session, could not agree on the best long-term approach to address the deficit. They toyed with setting up a system for structured draws from the earnings of the Alaska Permanent Fund, but that stalled amid disagreement over what else might need to be done as part of a fiscal plan. Legislators, motivated by the threat of a government shutdown, passed the operating budget last week. The new fiscal year starts Saturday.

