JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has signed into law legislation aimed at further addressing opioid abuse in Alaska. The bill, passed by the Legislature last month, would limit initial prescriptions to seven days, with some exceptions. It also would allow patients to execute voluntary directives saying they do not want to be prescribed an opioid. And it calls for daily updates to a controlled substance prescription database that shows who is receiving prescriptions. Information in the database is not subject to public disclosure. The bill represents the latest step taken by the state to address opioid abuse. Walker says he hopes lives will be changed as a result of the bill.

The post Governor signs opioid bill into law appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.