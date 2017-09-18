KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A grand injury has indicted a 26-year-old man who Ketchikan police found with more than $50,000 worth of heroin.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2fcI6LZ ) Frederick D. Lauth III pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police arrested Lauth Sept. 9 after they found him with 55 grams (1.94 ounces) of heroin inside a Ketchikan hotel room with a woman and two young children.

Ketchikan Police Department Sgt. Andy Berntson says the arrest was significant and was a long time coming. Officials estimate they were able to take away more than 500 doses of heroin that could have been sold in the area.

Lauth’s trial is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The post Grand injury indicts man found with $50K worth of heroin appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.