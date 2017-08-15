High levels of wastewater bacteria found at Alaska beaches

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials have found high levels of a wastewater and sewage pathogen in the water at Ketchikan beaches.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2w6tVip ) officials with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation advised beachgoers last Friday that several beaches between Clover Pass and Saxman have levels of enterococci bacteria “well above” the state’s limit.

Nancy Sonafrank, environmental program manager with the Division of Water, says the bacteria are associated with “fecal matter from mammals.”

She says the agency has been testing water in Ketchikan twice a week since at least late July and will continue monitoring and sampling until the water meets the state’s standards.

Officials say the bacteria could be a health risk and people should avoid swimming in the water.

