HOMER, Alaska (AP) – Summer visitors could be asked to help pay for a new police station in Homer.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports the Homer City Council is considering a 1 percent seasonal sales tax to pay for bonds supporting a $7.5 million police station.

Council members say the tax would be in effect during June, July and August, potentially lessening the tax burden on Homer residents.

The city has $2.5 million in hand for a new police station and plans to sell an estimated $5 million in 20-year bonds.

The council on Thursday agreed to ask voters to approve the seasonal sales tax.

To put the measure before voters in October, the council must pass an ordinance by it July meeting.

—

An earlier version of this story reported an incorrect location for radio station KSRM.

The post Homer considers seasonal tax to help pay for police station appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.