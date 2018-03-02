Homer officials consider opening Spit to marijuana sales

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – Homer officials are considering allowing retail marijuana stores on the city’s popular marine tourist draw, the Homer Spit.

The Cannabis Advisory Commission had recommended that officials open up the Spit to retail marijuana establishments in August 2017. And on Wednesday, the City Council responded by introducing an ordinance that would allow the sale of commercial marijuana products on the Spit, an area where thus far that has not been allowed.

The Homer News reports that when the city was drafting its regulations for commercial marijuana, the marine commercial district that the Spit is in was not among those where marijuana retail facilities would be allowed.

The only districts where marijuana stores can set up shop are in Homer’s central business district, two general commercial districts and the East End district.

