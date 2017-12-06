Homicide investigation opened after body found at Jim Creek
By KFQD News
Dec 6, 2017 @ 11:28 AM

PALMER, Alaska (AP) – The body of an Anchorage man was found in the Jim Creek recreational area southeast of Palmer and Alaska State Troopers are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Troopers on Monday received a report of a body found by someone using a trail. Troopers identified the dead man as 36-year-old Weston Gladney.

The body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy. A suspected cause of death was not immediately released.

Troopers are asking for witnesses who know of Gladney’s activities in the past week.

