Hundreds of rotting fish discarded near Wasilla
By KFQD News
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 11:46 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities are investigating after hundreds of fish were left rotting on a hillside near Wasilla.

KTUU-TV reports the fish that appear to be salmon were discarded off a hiking trail near Knik Goose Bay Road. The overpowering smell suggests the fish were left there for some time.

Ken Marsh, a public information officer with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, says leaving fish waste on public or private property can attract bears, resulting in a fine of up to $1,000. He says the discarded fish is now a matter for law enforcement.

Wildlife biologist Dave Battle says fish attract bears, which can become aggressive to defend a food source.

Wasilla is about 40 miles north of Anchorage.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The post Hundreds of rotting fish discarded near Wasilla appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

5 Fairbanks inmates convicted in 2017 prison riot Memorial for steamship tragedy placed at Alaskan beach Today on the big show Anchorage residents buy palm tree landmark at auction Nenana lifts notice to boil water from city system Murkowski ‘stunned’ that Trump didn’t confront Putin
Comments