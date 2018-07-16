Iditarod adds 4 new members to board of directors

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) – The board of directors of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has four new members, including a former Olympian.

The Iditarod Trail Committee announced Monday that former Olympic cross-country skier Nina Kemppel will serve on the board.

Kemppel is chief executive officer of the Alaska Community Foundation, a group that supports philanthropy to strengthen Alaska communities.

Three others also will serve on the board that oversees the annual dog-mushing race to Nome.

Karen King is chief executive officer of Spawn Ideas, an advertising agency.

Mike Mills is legal counsel for Dorsey & Whitney, LLP, a nationwide law firm with an Anchorage office.

Ryan York is senior vice president and chief financial officer of Bristol Bay Native Corp.

The Iditarod Trail Committee expects to add at least one more board member.

