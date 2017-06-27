Interior Department OKs survey for Alaska wilderness road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Interior Department has granted Alaska permission to survey wilderness within a national wildlife refuge for a possible road that was rejected by the Obama administration.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says the road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge would save lives by giving residents of King Cove a safe route to an all-weather airport and flights to hospitals in Anchorage.

The refuge near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula is an internationally recognized haven for migratory waterfowl.

Flights into King Cove are notoriously unpredictable because of strong winds and mountains.

Community leaders backed by Alaska officials have long pursued a road through the refuge. The Obama administration rejected a proposed land exchange for a road.

Nicole Whittington-Evans of The Wilderness Society says science-based studies determined a road was not in the public interest.

