Interior Gas Utility set to meet with Alaska officials

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Interior Gas Utility representatives are scheduled to meet with officials from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to work on the terms for buying a natural gas business that will bring service to more customers in the Fairbanks area.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Interior Gas Utility Board Chairman Mike Meeks and recently appointed board member Bob Shefchik will meet this week with Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority Board Chairman Dana Pruhs and Chief Executive John Springsteen.

The Interior Gas Utility seeks to purchase Pentex for $60 million from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority using state grant money. By purchasing Pentex, the utility would acquire Fairbanks Natural Gas, the Titan LNG gas liquefaction plant and a semi-truck hauling operation to bring liquefied natural gas to Fairbanks.

