Interior head says fences mended with senator over beers
By KFQD News
|
Aug 4, 2017 @ 9:45 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he’s mended fences with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over Murkowski’s vote to oppose the GOP health care bill.

Zinke has tweeted a photo of the two Republicans enjoying Alaskan beers at his Washington home on Wednesday night.

Here’s what he says in the Tweet: “I say dinner, she says brews. My friends know me well.”

The tweet includes a beer emoji.

A published report said that Zinke called Murkowski last week to warn of repercussions for Alaska if she failed to toe the Trump administration line’s on health care.

Murkowski – who heads the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee – has said she didn’t consider the call a threat.

Zinke calls the idea of a threat “laughable.”

The post Interior head says fences mended with senator over beers appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

How do you like walrus? With trichinosis threat, w...
Anchorage police investigate stabbing near soup ki...
Alaska borough plans composting pilot project
Warmest temperatures of summer set for Southcentra...
Alaska has highest rate of gun ownership in US
State senator will continue to work despite cancer...
Comments