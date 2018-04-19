BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Thick ice has formed on a GCI communications tower near Scammon Bay, knocking out internet services for multiple southwest Alaska communities.

KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that the unusually thick ice has brought about frequent service interruptions since the beginning of April.

GCI says that a technician has been taking a snow machine out to check the site every day, but nobody can climb the tower yet to fix the problem. Company spokeswoman Heather Handyside says that all they can do right now is wait for the ice to melt.

GCI has notified affected customers of the issue and will distribute service credits based on the duration of interruptions once repairs are made.

—

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

The post Internet disruptions continue in southwest Alaska appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.