John Oliver gifts Russell Crowe’s jock to Alaska Blockbuster

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – John Oliver from HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” has given an Anchorage Blockbuster video store 48 hours to claim an array of Russell Crowe memorabilia that was purchased by the show in an auction.

Among the items: Crowe’s jockstrap that he wore in the movie “Cinderella Man.”

KTUU-TV reports that on Oliver’s show Sunday night, he featured KTUU’s reporting on the closure of multiple Blockbusters in Alaska. Oliver made the owner of the Debarr Road location an offer – the jockstrap – free of charge.

Kevin Daymude, the general manager for the four remaining Alaska stores, says he has reached out to the show to claim the memorabilia.

Daymude said he plans to display the jockstrap next to a figurine of Yoda.

Crowe sold the strap and other items during an auction he called “The Art of Divorce.”

