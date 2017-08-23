Judge approves $1M loan for Alaska newspaper amid bankruptcy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a $1 million loan for the Alaska Dispatch News to keep it operating as negotiations continue with potential buyers.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xq2bBV ) the newspaper will use the loan from potential buyers to continue paying insurance premiums and employees. The newspaper’s lawyer Cabot Christianson says without the loan, Alaska Dispatch News could not afford its ongoing expenses and would have to fold.

The Anchorage-based newspaper filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 12.

The Binkley Co. LLC out of Fairbanks and current Alaska Dispatch News publishers Ryan Binkley and Jason Evans have expressed interested in buying the paper. Binkley and Evans have offered to buy it for $1 million.

The newspaper’s hearing for its official sale is scheduled for Sept. 11.

