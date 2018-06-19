Judge rules Juneau was right to demolish apartment building

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska judge has ruled that Juneau was within its rights to demolish an apartment building that caught fire twice.

The Juneau Empire reports Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg issued the ruling last week, saying the owners of the Gastineau Apartments did not do everything in their power to appeal the city’s public nuisance order in 2015.

The city demolished the building in January 2016 at a cost of about $1.6 million. The city filed a lawsuit seeking to recoup the demolition costs. The case is headed for trial scheduled for August.

Attorney Joe Josephson argued at the Friday hearing that an appeal to the building code appeals board would have likely fallen on deaf ears.

The judge told the owners’ attorney there’s no evidence to support that claim.

—

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

