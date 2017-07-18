Juneau homes in danger of river erosion shrinking backyards

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska residents living in a strip of homes along Juneau’s Mendenhall River have noticed their backyards are shrinking, and some want the city to fix the problem before it’s too late.

The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2tmkFWz ) Sunday that about 28 properties along the river are in danger of erosion, but the price to fix the problem would cost the homeowners about $78,000 each.

The City and Bureau of Juneau Assembly Committee of the Whole discussed the issue Wednesday night, but did not reach a decision.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service, however, has devised a plan that would cost at least $7.7 million. The local government would have to come up with $1.9 million, plus administrative and permit costs. Funds from the federal government would cover 75 percent of the project.

