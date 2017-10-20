Juneau school officials submit plan to merge football teams

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Juneau School District has decided to move forward with a plan to conjoin Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools’ football and cheerleading teams.

The Juneau Empire reports Superintendent Mark Miller announced on Thursday that the district is submitting a formal request to the Alaska School Activities Association to consolidate the teams. Miller said the request also includes allowing Thunder Mountain students to play on Juneau-Douglas’ hockey team.

Miller said the merger request has been two years in the making, with issues like player safety, cost and program debt being at the forefront.

Details like decisions of uniform colors will be made later, if consolidation is approved.

The district expects an answer to its request sometime in November.

