Juneau tops list of smallest cities with most millionaires

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska capital Juneau tops a list of the smallest cities in the United States with the most millionaire households.

KTOO.org reported (http://bit.ly/2sUmRTD ) Monday business publication Kiplinger lists Juneau as the top small U.S. city with the highest concentration of households with the proverbial big bucks. Juneau has 1,109 millionaire households out of a total of 12,986.

The list is based on rankings of 915 urban areas by Phoenix Marketing International and census data.

They defined millionaire households as having $1 million or more in investable assets, excluding real estate, employer-sponsored retirement plans and business partnerships.

This list is limited to micropolitan statistical areas, which are defined as having at least one urban cluster with more than 10,000 residents but less than 50,000.

