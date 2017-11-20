Juneau’s plan for waterfront development nears approval

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau officials on Nov. 30 will be tasked with approving or denying a waterfront development plan for Marine Park to the Taku Smokeries Dock.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that the plan focuses on developing a 1.3-acre (0.5-hectare) piece of land called the Archipelago Lot by 2019.

The plan includes space for food carts, an expansion to the USS Juneau Memorial, additional restrooms and space for a small vessel dock and a future covered gathering shelter. It would involve multiple retail spaces, a decked open space and a paved plaza. It would widen the sidewalk along South Franklin Street and add a staging area for passenger vans.

Officials are asking the public to give input on the plan before the City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors makes its vote.

