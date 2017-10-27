Jury finds man guilty of killing Alaska attorney in 2014

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting a well-known Barrow attorney with a shotgun in 2014 has been found guilty on seven counts, including first- and second-degree murder charges.

KTUU-TV reports that a jury on Thursday found Ronald Fischer guilty of the two murder charges, three counts of third- and fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and violation of release.

The victim, 47-year-old Brian Sullivan, was shot twice in the face with a pump-action shotgun. Fischer is accused of shooting Sullivan after finding him at his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Fischer is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 in Utqiagvik. He’s being held in jail without bail.

