Kenai man drowns in Kasilof

KASILOF, Alaska (AP) – A 24-year-old Kenai man drowned while swimming in a lake near Kasilof. Troopers say the Central Emergency Services dive team recovered the body of Nickolas Thornton. Thornton was swimming Sunday near his paddleboat. Troopers say he removed his life jacket and continued swimming around the boat in the middle of the lake. The boat drifted away from Thornton and his swimming partner. Troopers say Thornton was unable to reach the boat or swim to shore. His next of kin was at the lake. Troopers say neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected factors in the death.

