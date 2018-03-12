Kenai officials plan expansion for city cemetery

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Kenai officials are planning to expand the city’s cemetery as the current site has about 20 plots remaining.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the city council on Wednesday appropriated funding to an engineering firm to develop a plan for the 4-acre lot across the street from the existing cemetery.

Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander says the expansion doesn’t have a timeline, but they’re “hoping to still have construction this season.”

The city is expecting to spend up to $260,000 on construction costs, which includes infrastructure, surveying grave plots, fencing and a parking lot.

Parks and Recreation Director Bob Frates says the new site would have about 350 standard burial plots, 180 infant plots and 360 plots for cremation urns. The area surrounding the new site has been designated for later expansions.

—

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

