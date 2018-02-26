Kenai officials plan upgrades for eagle nest livestream

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – City officials are planning to upgrade the livestreaming camera over a Kenai eagle’s nest and expand advertising opportunities through the feed.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the Kenai City Council on Wednesday approved buying a new camera for $1,600, a cost the Kenai Chamber of Commerce expects the city will recoup with advertising revenue.

The city introduced the Kenai Eagle Cam last summer, garnering millions of views online. The nest is located on a resident’s private property, and the current camera is owned by that resident.

Officials say the goal of the livestream is to attract internet traffic to the city’s website and the chamber’s website.

The city is considering displaying the livestream on a new blog and opening up advertising beyond the local level.

