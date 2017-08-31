KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – One of Alaska’s southernmost cities has set a record for summer rainfall.

The National Weather Service says Ketchikan as of 7 a.m. Wednesday had received 44.20 inches (112.27 centimeters) of rain in June, July and August.

The Ketchikan Daily News (http://bit.ly/2wj6zoG) reports that exceeds the previous record set in 1967 of 44.16 inches (112.17 centimeters).

More rain fell Wednesday and the record will be extended.

National Weather Service meteorologist Wes Adkins says August has an average rate of precipitation of less than 10 inches but is above normal.

He says Ketchikan has gotten wetter through the summer and this year is the third wettest August on record.

Ketchikan receives upward of 13 feet (3.96 meters) of precipitation annually.

The post Ketchikan breaks 50-year summer rain record appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.