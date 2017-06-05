Ketchikan hospital announces gaps in general surgery coverage
By KFQD News
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 9:25 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A Ketchikan hospital has announced it will not have a general surgeon on staff for a week.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qPZ5IB ) the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center’s only general surgeon will be out from Monday through June 12. The hospital says patients in need of a general surgical procedure during that time period will be transported to another facility. The hospital is alerting other health care providers, cruise lines and outside facilities of the situation.

The hospital has been working to fill its general surgery coverage after the death of one of its two general surgeons, Dr. Eric Garcia, in March. A new general surgeon will arrive at the hospital next month.

The hospital says its emergency room will still be fully prepared and staff during that time.

