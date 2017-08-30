Ketchikan may break 50-year rain record

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The rainfall this summer in one Alaska city is getting close to shattering a 50-year record.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wila41 ) the National Weather Service in Juneau says Ketchikan is on track to have its wettest summer since 1967.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Edward Liske says the city is 1.28 inches (3.3 centimeters) away from having the rainiest summer in recorded history.

Ketchikan’s total rainfall for this summer (June 21 to Aug. 31), sits at 42.88 inches (109 centimeters). To put that into perspective, Seattle’s total average rainfall is 37.49 inches (95.2 centimeters) per year.

The most current record in Ketchikan was set in 1967, when rain reached 44.16 inches (112.2 centimeters).

