Ketchikan woman dies of injuries suffered in vehicle crash
By KFQD News
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 11:37 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A Ketchikan woman died in a one-car crash along the North Tongass Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say 26-year-old Michelle Verney was in a vehicle that struck a guardrail and a tree late Sunday afternoon near the highway’s intersection with Pond Reef Road.

Emergency medical responders transported Verney to Ketchikan PeaceHealth Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

The post Ketchikan woman dies of injuries suffered in vehicle crash appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Judge says groups can sue to keep Arctic, Atlantic drill ban 1st commercial launch scheduled at Kodiak spaceport complex Snow blocks road to Hatcher Pass; 10 stranded at lodge Anchorage police identify man killed in weekend shooting Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in northeast Anchorage Man dies, 3 wounded in weekend Anchorage shootings
Comments