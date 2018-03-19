Ketchikan woman dies of injuries suffered in vehicle crash

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A Ketchikan woman died in a one-car crash along the North Tongass Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say 26-year-old Michelle Verney was in a vehicle that struck a guardrail and a tree late Sunday afternoon near the highway’s intersection with Pond Reef Road.

Emergency medical responders transported Verney to Ketchikan PeaceHealth Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

