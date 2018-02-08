KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Kodiak park officials have decided not to ban a nationwide craze of painting rocks and leaving them to be found by others.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the Kodiak State Parks Citizens Advisory Board on Monday voted to instead support the rocks that began popping up around Kodiak last year.

The board discussed the issue following a complaint filed Jan. 8 with Kodiak’s State Parks office, which stated that the painted rocks left in Fort Abercrombie should be considered litter and be prohibited.

Six members of the public attended the board’s meeting on the issue, all of whom supported the rocks.

The board did, however, clarify that no items such as sticky eyes should be placed on the rocks.

The post Kodiak park advisory board supports painted rocks craze appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.