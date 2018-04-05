Kodiak spaceport complex strives to increase launch capacity

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Aerospace Corporation will undergo a new environmental impact study in order to increase launch capacity at the Pacific Spaceport Complex.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that corporation CEO Craig Campbell said he’d like to increase the complex’s yearly launch capacity to 24, which would include government-affiliated launches as well as commercial launches with smaller payloads.

Under the current Launch Site Operator License with the Federal Aviation Administration, the spaceport can accommodate up to nine rockets over a 12-month period.

The spaceport has facilitated 19 launches, all affiliated with the U.S. government, since 1998. But it will soon begin facilitating commercial space flights with smaller payloads, like from the Arizona-based Vector Launch Inc. – one of the companies contracted to use the spaceport later this year.

