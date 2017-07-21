Late-night crash kills driver on Glenn Highway near Sutton
By KFQD News
Jul 21, 2017 @ 9:34 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating a traffic crash that killed a driver near Sutton in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling south near Mile 68 Glenn Highway left the road and struck a tree.

Troopers took a call on the crash after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle.

The name and gender of the driver were not immediately available.

