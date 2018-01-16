Lawmaker offers bill forcing companies to use net neutrality
By KFQD News
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 11:24 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker proposed regulations for internet service providers in the state, requiring them to practice net neutrality, despite the recent repeal of such regulations at the federal level.

KTUU-TV reports Democratic State Rep. Scott Kawasaki says the bill is necessary to help businesses in Alaska compete in a fair environment.

Kawasaki says eliminating net neutrality will “make it more difficult for small businesses to compete against large established businesses who can afford to pay for higher speeds and increased access to information.”

Without net neutrality, Kawasaki says internet providers will be able to speed up, slow down, or even block websites, requiring users to pay a premium to access their favorite sites.

Kawasaki says he intends to formally introduce the bill on Tuesday.

The post Lawmaker offers bill forcing companies to use net neutrality appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Alaska House not giving up on session after Senate...
Recycling scaled back in Sitka due to China policy...
New Juneau football team won’t use school nickname...
Council proposes end to tag requirement for Alaska...
Sarah Palin’s oldest son to appear in court in ass...
7 historic Tlingit pieces returned to Southeast Al...
Comments