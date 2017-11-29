JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Six lawmakers will review sexual and other workplace harassment policies in the Alaska Legislature.

KTOO reports the six lawmakers will give recommendations to the Legislative Council before the start of the legislative session Jan. 16.

Taking part will be Reps. Matt Claman (CLAY’-man) and Charisse Millett, both of Anchorage, and Louise Stutes of Kodiak. The state senators taking part are Cathy Giessel of Anchorage, Anna MacKinnon of Eagle River and Peter Micciche (mih-CHIK’-ee)of Soldotna. All are Republicans, except for Claman, who is a Democrat.

The post Lawmakers to look at sexual, other harassment policies appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.