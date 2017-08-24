Lawsuit dismissed after prompting abortion rule changes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A state court judge has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that prompted the state medical board to adopt new regulations for abortions after the first trimester in Alaska.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands and for the state had jointly sought dismissal of the case brought by Planned Parenthood. They said the lawsuit was rendered moot by the medical board’s actions.

The lawsuit, filed last year, had been on hold pending final actions by the medical board. The new regulations took effect in July.

The medical board cast the changes, in part, as an effort to modernize the rules.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth signed an order dismissing the case. Each side is to be responsible for its own fees and costs.

