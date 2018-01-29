Lawyer: Alaska lawmaker won’t resign over assault allegation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A lawyer for Alaska state Rep. Zach Fansler says his client denies allegations that he beat a woman and has no immediate plans to resign.

Juneau police and the state Department of Law are investigating Fansler, a freshman Democrat from Bethel, after a woman alleges he beat her during a night of drinking in Juneau just before the start of the legislative session.

The Juneau Empire was first to report the investigation and the woman’s allegations, which includes a text message in which she alleges Fansler apologized for hitting her and damaging her ear drum.

Anchorage lawyer Wally Tetlow told The Associated Press the text message was incompletely reported and there was no crime.

He declined further comment.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Saturday called for Fansler to resign.

