Lawyers: Alaska hovercraft suit could have nationwide impact

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska resident John Sturgeon has been fighting to get his hovercraft back on the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve ever since the National Park Service told him in 2007 that he no longer could operate his amphibious vehicle there.

Sturgeon’s dispute with the Park Service has included multiple stops in court, most of which have not gone his way. But his attorneys say their most recent lawsuit has broad ramifications for American federalism and the basic rules of land and water ownership nationwide.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that Sturgeon’s attorneys have petitioned for the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case for a second time.

In 2016, the Supreme Court made a narrow ruling in Sturgeon’s favor and sent the case back to a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled against Sturgeon again.

