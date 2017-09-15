If We Let Kids Sleep In, It Would Be Worth $9 Billion A Year And Make Everything In Life Better

NO ONE likes the fact that kids have to wake up so early to go to school. And according to a new study, it’s really DUMB that we keep doing it.

The study found that if school started at 8:30 A.M. and we let kids sleep in a little more, it would add $9.3 BILLION a year to the economy.

The savings come from things like fewer accidents on the way to school by tired drivers . . . and from students doing better in school, which leads to better jobs so they contribute more to the economy in the future.

Right now, the average middle school and high school in America starts at 8:03 A.M.