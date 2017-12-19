A letter to my birthday boy Tyler

Tyler,

I will never be able to explain to you how much daddy loves you. But I will try everyday. I love you with every part of my being. I promise to never let a day go by without you knowing how much you mean to me and how proud I am of you. You are my little tank. My ginger. My day walker. Over the last 4 years I’ve watch you go from my baby boy to my little man. But please understand, even when you are 40 and I’m all old and crusty you will always be my baby boy. There will be hard times in life but I will always be beside you to help get you through it. If you ever need me I will be there. Through the bad and the good. We will battle from time to time as you grow and learn but my love for you will always be there, just ask your teenage sister. My love for you is unconditional and will last forever. Happy birthday Tyler!