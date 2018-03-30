Light earthquake shakes southern Alaska’s Cook Inlet region
By KFQD News
|
Mar 30, 2018 @ 11:47 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say a light earthquake has shaken the Cook Inlet region of southern Alaska, not far from Anchorage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, and was centered about 23 miles (37 kilometers) north of Anchorage. The quake had a depth of about 29 miles (47 kilometers).

There was no immediate word of any damage or injuries.

The post Light earthquake shakes southern Alaska’s Cook Inlet region appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska House backtracks on full dividend vote Longer public comment sought ahead of Pebble project review Papua New Guinea company takes over large Alaska oil field Airplane with 9 board makes emergency landing in village Alaska House Republicans want budget cuts; level unclear Beaufort Sea lease sale solicitation draws objections
Comments