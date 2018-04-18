JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s attorney general is at odds with a legislative attorney over the constitutionality of Gov. Bill Walker’s proposal to issue bonds to pay off remaining oil and gas tax credit obligations.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says her office carefully reviewed legal issues surrounding the proposal and concluded the plan is lawful. She says there are no constitutional concerns with it.

Lindemuth’s statement came after Senate Democrats released a memo from a legislative attorney, who weighed in on the issue at the request of Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski.

The attorney, Emily Nauman, said there was a “substantial risk” that a court might find the proposal unconstitutional.

She said the bill appears to establish a corporation solely to issue debt that, due to constitutional limitations, can’t be issued by the state.

The post Lindemuth: No constitutional issues with Alaska bonding plan appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.