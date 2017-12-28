Man arrested for vehicle theft
By KFQD News
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 6:14 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 23-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a pickup was arrested with help from the truck owner.

Cody Iverson was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm as a felon. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Anchorage police say the pickup, containing a gun, was stolen Tuesday and the owner spotted it shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at an east-side gas station.

Police blocked in the truck and the driver fled on foot, carrying the gun.

During a foot chase, the man tossed the gun and continued running but was captured.

Police say Iverson gave them a false name and was taken into custody on two felony warrants when they learned his true identify.

A female passenger is charged with joyriding.

The post Man arrested for vehicle theft appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Alaska cru...
Iditarod champ denies giving dogs banned drugs
Father of child who shot himself arrested on weapo...
Dirty water at airport prompts testing of neighbor...
Alaskans differ as Senate debates drilling in Arct...
SUV strikes, kills child in driveway of home in Ea...
Comments