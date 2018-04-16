Man charged with tearing up lawns at 2 Soldotna schools
By KFQD News
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:44 AM

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – A man suspected of damaging lawns with his car at two Soldotna schools has been charged with felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

Alaska State Troopers arrested 19-year-old Austin Jackson shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Soldotna High School.

Troopers responded after receiving a call about a driver on the lawn.

Lawn damage at the high school and at Soldotna Prep school is estimated at $750 each.

Jackson was free on bail Monday.

He is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which could not be reached immediately Monday morning and which does not routinely comment on pending cases.

The post Man charged with tearing up lawns at 2 Soldotna schools appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska House votes to limit access to marijuana convictions Homer considers seasonal tax to help pay for police station Wasilla man dies in weekend motorcycle crash North Slope man dies during evening ride at Arctic Man event Alaska lawmakers hope to wrap work soon after 90-day limit University of Alaska wants education to strengthen economy
Comments