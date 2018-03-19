Man dies, 3 wounded in weekend Anchorage shootings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating three weekend shootings, including one that left a man dead.

Late Friday night, witnesses in south Anchorage saw car blocking traffic. They approached and spotted a body inside.

The man had been shot in the upper body. Police say the man was targeted and the crime is related to drugs.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, police took calls of shots fired in a parking lot in the 7900 block of Old Seward Highway. Police say two adults with gunshot wounds, including one person with life-threatening injuries, were transported by friends to a hospital.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police investigated a shooting on west 88th Avenue. Investigators determined a man at a party was shot in the lower body. He was taken to a hospital.

