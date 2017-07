Man dies in truck crash, may have suffered medical emergency

SUTTON, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 77-year-old man may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing a pickup on the Glenn Highway.

Noble Sherwood was driving south Wednesday at Mile 66 near Sutton when he crossed through the northbound lane and crashed into trees.

A passer-by administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Sherwood was transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sherwood had been wearing a seat belt. Troopers say the truck’s front end was heavily damaged in the crash.

