Man dies of injuries suffered in Anchorage motorcycle crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man who was critically injured in a weekend motorcycle crash in Anchorage has died.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Anchorage police say a motorcycle and a pickup crashed early Saturday night just south of Eagle River at the Old Glenn Highway and Artillery Road.

The motorcycle ignited and slid across the highway.

Witnesses pulled the motorcycle driver off the burning bike and extinguished flames on the driver’s body.

He was transported to a hospital but he died Sunday.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

