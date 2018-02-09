Man driving wrong way on Anchorage highway dies in crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A driver heading the wrong way on an Anchorage highway north of Eagle River died in a crash.

Anchorage police just after 11 p.m. Thursday received a call of a sedan with its lights out traveling north in the southbound lanes of the four-lane Glenn Highway.

The man at the wheel struck a pickup head-on and then a car. He was declared dead at the scene.

A man and woman in the pickup were transported to a hospital what police say are non-life threatening injuries. Three men in the car were not injured.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

