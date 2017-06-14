Man jailed on felony charges dies in state custody

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A man in state custody on kidnapping and assault charges has died.

The Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Arlo Olson was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Saturday after an apparent suicide attempt.

A corrections officer found Olson unresponsive in his cell and officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures.

The Corrections Department says Olson died Tuesday night at the hospital.

Olson had been in custody since June 7.

He had been arrested on two warrants on charges of kidnapping, felony assault, burglary and misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Olson’s death is the third this year in the Corrections Department.

