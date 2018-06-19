ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting in Anchorage.

Police at 4 p.m. Monday were called to Austin Street off Dowling Road near the Old Seward Highway in response to a shooting.

The found one man dead and one man in need of medical care. He was taken to a hospital. Police said they didn’t know the severity of his injury.

Police said no suspects were at large and that they had contacted everyone involved.

The post Man killed in Anchorage shooting; second man wounded appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.