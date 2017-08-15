Man made fake 911 call to divert pursuit
By KFQD News
Aug 15, 2017 @ 9:31 AM

KASILOF, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a man made a fake 911 call about shots fired to try to divert a trooper who was pursuing his pickup truck.

Clayton Nelson of Kasilof is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, terroristic threatening and other charges.

Troopers say Nelson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.

A trooper Saturday attempted to stop Nelson, who drove off and was apprehended after a pursuit.

Investigators determined Nelson made a false 911 call while being pursued.

Spokeswoman Megan Peters says Nelson called from his truck to report shots fired at a business not within the trooper’s patrolling area.

A message left with the Kenai public defender’s office was not immediately returned.

